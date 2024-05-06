Florida State Working To Flip George MacIntyre
2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since January.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre has been committed to the in-state Tennessee Volunteers for months and has been firm in his pledge. While the future Volunteer remains adamant in his standing with the University of Tennessee, that hasn't stopped other schools from calling to check on the No. 11 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
247Sports' recruiting insider Tom Loy reported that the Florida State Seminoles have been actively pursuing MacIntyre for the months since his commitment. While Florida State is a major Power-4 program contending for College Football Playoff berths annually, Loy added that he doesn't "see that happening" on a post from 247Sports' X account. Tennessee's coaching staff made MacIntyre their No. 1 priority from day one, an effort that continues to pay off even after his commitment.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
