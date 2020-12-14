Former Elite LB Commit Lewis Down to Two Ahead of Early Signing Period

Terrence Lewis committed to Tennessee in April of this year, and when he did, everyone knew it could be a roller coaster recruitment. At the time of that commitment, Lewis told VR2 on SI, "Tennessee has stayed in contact with me no matter what. Even one point in time when I wasn't messing with them, they still stuck around. I love Tennessee. It is a beautiful place, and the coaches are always staying in contact with me, and they are building a great class."

Lewis, a key piece of a class that was once among the top in the country, backed off of his pledge earlier this month, but he maintained that Tennessee was one of his top choices.

Auburn seemed to be the behind the scenes favorite, until they fired Gus Malzahn on Sunday afternoon. Today, Lewis released his "Final 2", and it featured a surprise team, Maryland to go along with the Vols.

Lewis indicates that he will announce his decision on January 2nd, but he has not announced if he will secretly sign with a program this week during the early signing period or not.

Tennessee has remained in Lewis's recruitment because of Brian Niedermeyer. The two have built a strong connection over the years, and Lewis said about the Vols inside linebacker coach earlier this year, "Mine and his relationship has grown a lot. I feel like I could talk to him about anything. Now that he is at my position, it pushes Tennessee up my list because we have a great relationship. We talk all the time. That is my guy."

Below is Lewis's SI All-American Evaluation:

Frame: Muscular build and good length at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds. Should carry more mass at the next level.



Athleticism: Lewis may be the twitchiest and most fluid linebacker in the class of 2021. He profiles more like a safety but plays bigger than his frame suggests. Speed, quickness, fluidity and raw power are each on the rare end of the spectrum and it amounts to as exciting a linebacker prospect as there is.

Instincts: A nose for the football is an understatement with Lewis, who racked up more than 100 tackles as a sophomore and junior. He is a fast-flow defender shot out of a cannon towards the ball carrier. In 2019 he showed improved coverage ability and made several plays on the football versus the pass, including multiple interceptions.

Polish: The volume element of Lewis’ game speaks to his closing speed and finishing power as a tackler. He forms up ball carriers with good leverage and short-area explosion. The rising senior can cover a lot of ground against the pass relative to his assignment. He could fall victim to the wash at times because he is so quick to the point, so patience and spacial leverage improvements can help him work towards his positional ceiling.

Bottom Line: Lewis is the linebacker prototype for the current day and age of college football. He can impact all three downs against a spread offense in moving towards the line of scrimmage or away from it with head-turning flashes along the way. Known for speed and pop at the point of contact, he can hold up in the box or in space despite a size disadvantage. As Lewis fills out and improves his ability to combat blockers he can ascend towards the command of a big-time college football defense.