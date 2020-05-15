Vol Legacy Dallan Hayden Feels Like a 'Priority' for Vols, Talks Recruitment

Son of former Tennessee RB Aaron Hayden and brother of ECU RB Chase, Dallan Hayden is a 5’11 188lbs athlete out of Christian Brothers University in Memphis. Hayden is currently rated as the 34th best athlete in the class of 2022 and the 7th best player in Tennessee, according to 247 Sports.

Hayden talked about how the COVID-19 recruiting dead period has affected him, “It really hasn’t except I just can not visit, but I have still been in touch with the schools that are recruiting me.”

Hayden told VR2 on SI that there are a few schools prioritizing him early. “Tennessee, Florida State, Texas A & M, and Virginia Tech so far.”

When asked specifically about Tennessee, Hayden said, “I talk to Coach Ansley and Coach Martin, who recruit the area a lot, and they have definitely made me a priority.” Hayden also added that the relationship with staff is pretty good and that they want to continue to build a relationship with him and his family.

It’s no secret that the Vols have had tremendous success on the recruiting trail for the 2021 class lately, but yet to land a commitment for the 2022 class. When asked about the appeal to jump on board early to be a leader for the 2022 class, Hayden said, “I have thought about that, but I do not want to rush any decisions. I want to look at all of my options.”

Hayden has been around recruiting his entire life. He talks about what he considers major factors in his recruitment. “Relationship with coaches and getting a feel for the school. I want to go to a good academic school with a good football program.”

Hayden says that he has not set a date for his commitment, but adds that UT is “definitely in the mix”.