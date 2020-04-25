2021 Peach State ATH, Teammate of Vols Signee Talks Tennessee Offer and Recruitment

2021 ATH Hugh Laughlin has now obtained over fifteen offers, with well over ten coming in the month of April. Tennessee added their name to the growing list for the talented prospect out of Athens Academy (GA), who could play tight end or offensive tackle at the next level.

The recruiting process is a forever changing, yet fluid process. The process is "going well" for the 6-foot-6 285-pounder from Georgia. "It does get a little crazy sometimes, but I am enjoying it. I am just thankful for all the opportunities!"

With the amount of attention Laughlin is now seeing, it is fair to think there is something about his play that is attracting these coaches and offers. Laughlin thinks it is his athleticism and physicality that the coaches are seeing that meets their appeal. The three-star prospect would go on to describe his style a bit deeper by saying, "I'm just a hard-nosed player that goes out there with bad intentions!"

Laughlin was notified by linebacker's coach, Coach Brian Neidermeyer. The overall message from Tennessee to the prospect was very clear, "They like me a lot. They like my playstyle and my ability to move."

The communication from the staff and the young rising senior offensive tackle is pretty good. Laughlin has a "little bit" of a relationship with the staff. Laughlin speaks with various coaches from Tennessee, which could be beneficial for both parties. The last visit for Laughlin to Tennessee came during last season, well before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tennessee is a school that Laughlin said he could "most definitely" see himself fitting in at with what they are doing. The staff's biggest help may be in the form of a current player.

2020 Tennessee signee Len'Neth Whitehead made his way to Knoxville from Athens Academy, the same school that Laughlin attends. Laughlin said, "it helps that one of my good friends is going there" referring to fitting in at Tennessee. Len'Neth is aware that the Vols have offered his former high school teammate. "He was super happy for me and was telling me how Tennessee is a great place."

Laughlin still has plenty of time to decide as he is only a rising senior. The young prospect may see his recruitment pick up even heavier over the next few months. Will the Vols land prospects from Athens Academy in back to back classes?

featured image via Hugh Laughlin twitter