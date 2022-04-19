Impact Report: Herring Adds Another Prized Edge Rusher for Vols

Tennessee just landed the commitment of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale High School edge rusher Caleb Herring moments ago. The brother of freshman linebacker Elijah Herring, Caleb is a huge recruiting win for the Vols. We take a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report.

Background

Herring's recruitment started fast, but it slowed down as other schools became reluctant to extend an offer as they assumed he would end up in Knoxville with his brother. Herring ended up seeing his offer list grow to 32 before announcing his commitment. In the end, he ultimately chose the Vols over Georgia and Ohio State, both who hosted him for visits in the last two weeks. The 6'6", 210lbs edge rusher has quickly developed into one of the most dominant pass rushing forces in the nation.

Fit

Herring will stand up on the edge and rusher the passer for the Vols. His length is evident when you turn on the tape, but his versatility is what makes him even more impressive. Over the past year and a half, Herring has worked tirelessly to improve his pass coverage set. He is evolving into a three-down edge, who has the top end potential to be an eventual all-SEC player. His natural ability to bend and leverage around tackles while not losing a step is uncanny. He is strong enough to bull rush with his arms fully extended at the high school stage. His frame should easily carry 20 more pounds of good weight easily. As he develops under Mike Ekeler, he should see his skillset round out and push for early playing time, despite the talented room around him.

Impact Assessment

The importance of this commitment cannot be understated. From the moment his older brother committed to Tennessee as a member of the 2022 recruiting class, Caleb became one of the most wanted targets for the Tennessee fan base. He has been the top in-state prospect for the majority of his ranking cycle. He was a player that Tennessee could not miss on, but several of the nation's best programs worked hard to give him plenty to think about. He enjoyed the process, but Tennessee was able to win out, and the importance of that is immense. He will be a valuable recruiting tool in and out of state in this class. He has strong bonds with several of Tennessee's top targets, including Nathan Robinson and Cristian Conyer. This is a huge win for Mike Ekeler, Josh Heupel and the Tennessee staff..