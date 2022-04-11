Impact Report: Vols Add High Quality DL in In-State Standout Nathan Robinson

Tennessee has just landed the commitment of 2023 in-state defensive lineman Nathan Robinson. He joins a growing recruiting class, and we take a look at what the Greenbrier standout brings to Rocky Top in this impact report.

Background

Robinson's recruitment blossomed coming out of his junior year as he established himself as a dominant force as a pass-rusher. He had 19 sacks and 22 tackles for loss last fall. The 6'5", 270lbs prospect has continued to fill out his frame with muscle and definition. Robinson holds double-digit offers but chose the Vols over Kentucky and Ole Miss in the end.

Fit

Robinson has an impressive wingspan and shows phenomenal quickness with his lateral steps. He is amid a great growth spurt, which will allow him to couple his quick first step with his long frame. He bends well and the added weight will allow him to leverage against SEC tackles. He should only add more weight over time. He will play as a 5-7 tech at Tennessee, but even at that, he should still be athletic enough to stand up and rush the passer as he improves his pass rush set under Rodney Garner.

Impact Rating

This is a big commitment for Tennessee. The Vols have wanted to keep Robinson in-state for a while, and they were able to do so. They beat out to SEC foes, both of which have recruited well in recent years. Robinson is familiar with a lot of Tennessee's other in-state prospects and is comfortable with getting in their ear about joining him on Rocky Top. He is most comfortable with Caleb Herring, who has been one of the top targets inside of the state for the Vols staff since they arrived on Rocky Top. Robinson brings more than just being a peer recruiter. His play speaks for itself. He is a versatile prospect who can fit multiple roles over his time at Tennessee. There are no off-field worries as he clearly handles his business. This is a nice addition for Rodney Garner and the Vols.