Impact Report: Vols Land Coveted CB With Immense Upside in Gibson

Tennessee just beat out Georgia and Penn State for the commitment of 2023 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.). The recruiting win is massive for the Vols as Gibson has been a top target for months. We take a look at what he brings to Knoxville in this impact report.

Background

Gibson's recruitment exploded toward the end of his junior campaign, but it intensified over the winter. He ended up with offers from over 30 Division 1 schools. His recruitment went back and forth between Tennessee and Arkansas for a while, but Georgia and Penn State entered the picture. The Bulldogs grabbed the momentum in late July and looked poised to land Gibson's commitment, but the Vols never wavered and continued battling to win this recruitment.

Fit

Gibson told us prior to his public announcement that Willie Martinez continues to deliver with getting DBs to the league, and that was vital in his decision. Gibson has an extremely high ceiling that Martinez should enjoy working with in Knoxville. He is a long, physical cornerback with naturally fluid hips that can excel in press coverage situations. He has a natural nose for the football, and his time as a wide receiver in high school has helped him develop solid ball skills. He will likely line up on the outside for the majority of his career at Tennessee, but he is versatile enough to line up as a nickel and be effective. He will get early opportunities once arriving in Knoxville.

Impact Rating

This is a big recruiting win for Tennessee. Gibson has freakish traits. He ran a laser 4.38 forty-yard dash and had a 41.5" vertical jump earlier this summer. He is still very untapped in potential at the cornerback position, but he has all-SEC upside. Georgia prioritized him which should tell you a lot. Willie Martinez will be able to mold Gibson into the ideal cornerback this system covets. Gibson is not only an excellent player, but he provides a recruiting win in the state of Alabama at a power house school. This is a significant boost to an already solid defensive class for the Vols.

9 of 10