Impact Report: Vols Land Dynamic LB Arion Carter

Arion Carter just announced his commitment to Tennessee moments ago. The elite in-state talent is a massive addition to the 2023 class for Tennessee. We take a look at what Carter’s commitment means to the Vols here.

Background

Carter committed to Memphis early in this cycle, but he quickly garnered interest from several top programs, including Alabama and Ohio State after his senior film started making rounds. Carter was a tackling machine at Smyrna this fall and his efforts as a two-way player earned him the honor of being selected as Mr. Football for Tennessee’s 6A classification.

Fit

Carter can do it all. He is natural in pass coverage. He is a thumper in the middle of the defense. He has a natural football IQ that allows him to play with a relentless motor. His time at running back only makes him more of a natural linebacker. His nose for the football is evident. He will primarily serve as a mike backer for the Vols, but they can get creative in the way they use him. He moves naturally and will be a threat with delayed blitzes. He can run dual-threat quarterbacks down from his coverage assignments, and he is one of the best in the country from sideline to sideline.

Impact Rating

Carter is a massive addition for the Vols. He makes an already good defensive class, elite, in my opinion. Tennessee is now set to bring in immediate help at all three levels. Pairing Carter with Jalen Smith and Jeremiah Telander gives the Vols an immense amount of versatility at linebacker. Tennessee outlasted Alabama in this one, and Carter has a chance to be a day one player in Knoxville. Getting him to campus later in the week for bowl practices is an even bigger jumpstart to his career

10 of 10