Impact Report: Vols Land Elite Defensive Lineman in Hobbs

Moments ago, in front of friends and family, elite Jay M. Robinson High School (N.C.) defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to the Vols over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio State. We take a look at what Hobbs brings to Rocky Top in this impact report.

Background

Hobbs is a relatively late bloomer in this cycle, but when it was all said and done, every school in the country wanted him. He picked up offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee all this fall, and the push in his recruitment has been on since. The 6'4", 275lbs prospect possesses immense upside and athleticism. He received his offer from Tennessee following a camp setting and the Vols have been at or close to the top of this recruitment since.

Fit

Hobbs will work all over Tennessee's defensive front. The Vols will primarily use him as an end as his body continues to fill out. He has the athleticism and frame to move inside and rush from an interior role in obvious passing situations where the Vols utilize more pass rush specialists already. Hobbs will work in various techniques and combos across here career on Rocky Top.

Impact Rating

Hobbs is a massive pull for the Vols. He had a commitable offer to each school mentioned above, but Tennessee's relationships one out. The Vols brought in several nice pieces on defense last season, and they are expected to bring a talented core in this cycle. Hobbs will now be one of the crown jewels of this class, and he has a chance to evolve into the face of the Tennessee defense for years to come. He is raw in some areas, but with Rodney Garner being the developer that he is, this is desired at times. Hobbs is a freakish athlete with insanse twitch and ability to get off the line. Tennessee does not have a number of targets left of the board for 2023, and it felt like they could not miss on Hobbs, and they didn't.

10 of 10