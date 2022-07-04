Impact Report: Vols Land Elite Playmaker in 2024 ATH Echols

Tennessee just got a serious jumpstart to its 2024 recruiting class by landing elite IMG Academy (Fla.) athlete Jonathan Echols. The standout athlete is considered among the nation's most elite prospects for the class, as he possesses five-star traits as a tight end and edge rusher.

Background

Echols is originally from Heard County (Ga.) but transferred to IMG Academy for his upcoming junior season. The 2024 standout played on both sides of the football as a sophomore, even lining up at quarterback at times. As a rising junior, Echols already holds offers from over 30 Division 1 schools, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, and Ohio State, among others. He measures in at 6'4", 215lbs.

Fit

When you land an athlete like Echols, the question becomes where do you put him. He is being recruited at different spots by different programs, but he has committed to Tennessee as a tight end. He worked out tat the position during Tennessee's last camp, and it is pretty clear to see why. He is a seamless route runner, who has a large catch radius and natural twitch that allows him plenty of separation from defenders.

Impact Rating

This is a massive commitment for Tennessee. Starting a class with a five-star player is a huge step for Josh Heupel's program. Add in that Echols is originally from the Peach State and is now at IMG, and this is a massive early recruiting win for the Vols. Yes, it is early, and yes, there will be a lot of suitors that continue to stay in Echols ear, but this weekend was big for him, so the Vols have a strong grasp on the early commitment. To date, it is pretty easy to argue that this is a top-three recruiting win for the Vols.

10 of 10