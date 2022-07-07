Skip to main content

Impact Report: Vols Land Elite Playmaker in Cameron Seldon

Moments ago, 2023 all-purpose athlete Cameron Seldon announced his college commitment to the University of Tennessee on CBS Sports HQ. In this impact report, we take a look at what Seldon brings to the Vols.

Background

Seldon is not a guy that has explored the camp circuit to allow him to become a highly rated prospect. His film and elite measurables allowed for that to happen. He measures in at 6'1", 220lbs and has elite speed. He touches the 4.4 range in the forty and is a track star in high school. He posted an official 10.74 100 meters time which is absurb for someone his size. Seldon's recruitment has also been impacted by COVID as he only got to play 3 games as a Sophomore. But still, he had several of the nation's premier programs pursue him down the stretch.

Fit

It would probably be quicker to list what Cameron Seldon might not do for Tennessee. He is a true all-purpose threat that will return kicks, play multiple positions as a receiver and also line up in the backfield. The Vols will use him similar to how the San Francisco 49ers used Deebo Samuel last fall. They will facilitate multiple touches during games as he is an electric playmaker. Seldon's size, speed and ability to change directions is an uncanny combination that will make him a nightmare for opposing defenses to try and scheme around.

Impact Rating

This is a true difference-maker for Tennessee's offense. This is a playmaker that will keep SEC defensive coordinators up at night. Seldon is as big as some linebackers but is faster. He can bully smaller defensive backs while being just as fast. He will still require refinement as a player, but his sheer athleticism should allow him early opportunities in Josh Heupel's offense. If the Vols can get him in space, watch out. This is a big recruiting win for Tennessee to be able to pair another potentially elite talent with Nico Iamaleava and Ethan Davis in this class.

9.5 of 10

