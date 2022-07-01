Tyree Weatherbsy knew before he left his official visit with Tennessee this weekend that he was ready to make Knoxville his future home. The touted DL announced his commitment moments ago, and we take a look at what he brings to the Tennessee defense in this impact report.

Background

Weathersby's recruitment surged following his Junior season, with multiple SEC offers rolling in throughout the winter and into the spring. The decision for the 6'4", 250lbs defensive lineman came down to Kentucky, Mississippi State and South Carolina in the end. Weathersby played in a hybrid role at New Manchester (Ga.) where he displayed a high motor which led to him picking up over 20 Division 1 offers.

Fit

At Tennessee, Weathersby will still be attached to the end of the line, but he will play with his hand in the dirt more versus standing up. While he is agile enough to standup at his current weight, he has the frame to add another 30-35 pounds of weight with ease. He will provide a pass rushing presence with his explosive first step, but he will also have the length and ability to leverage to work effectively in the run game at Tennessee. Weathersby is just scratching the surface of his potential and should benefit immensely from learning under Rodney Garner.

Impact Rating

Any time Rodney Garner hones in on a prospect, is there really any reason to question if the prospect possesses upside? In my opinion, no. Garner was on Weathersby before several of these schools and for good reason. If Weathersby's senior film backs up what he put on tape last fall, plenty of other schools will try to enter the picture for the Peach State product. This is a nice recruiting victory for Tennessee to get Weatherbsy locked down early on.

7.5 of 10