Impact Report: Vols Land Massive OT in Umarov

Moments ago, coveted 6'7", 338lbs offensive tackle Sham Umarov announced his commitment to Tennessee over Georgia, LSU and Michigan State. In this impact report, we take a look at what Umarov brings to Knoxville.

Background

Umarov has an interesting story that led his family to America from Russia, where he was born. He has been in the state of Georgia since he was one year old, and he has been in Alpharetta since he was nine years old. Umarov's recruitment started to pick up last spring as schools caught notice of his size and athleticism. Since his first offer in May of 2021, Umarov has picked up 30 additional Division 1 offers. Tennessee offered him in October of 2021, and he has been high on the Vols since. His official visit to end the month of June helped them catapult Georgia and LSU in his recruitment.

Fit

Umarov most recently measured in at 6'6" and 338lbs. He is a massive prospect, but he does not carry any bad weight at this stage of his career and moves exceptionally well for his size. His footwork is natural as he works into his sets. He projects as a high-end right tackle prospect for the Vols. His arms and footwork should allow him to have early success against opposing SEC edge rushers. Umarov is not a refined product yet, but he is far from a project at this stage. His measures and athleticism bode well for his future success in Tennessee's offense. He is productive at getting to the second level and can bend well enough to play guard in a pinch. He will have a chance to be a potential swingman for Tennessee's offensive line unit.

Impact Rating

Tennessee checks off another long-time offensive target in the month of June. This addition is key as the Vols beat out a couple of strong SEC schools to add a true tackle body to this. It has been hard to find true tackle bodies over the last 2-3 recruiting cycles, so this is a huge win for Tennessee on that front. You can't teach size like Umarov's. He is massive with just as much upside. This is a key addition for Glen Elarbee.

9 of 10