Impact Report: Vols Land Program Changer in Iamaleava

Tennessee has wasted no time getting to work on its 2023 recruiting class. The Vols hosted numerous top targets on March 5th for a Junior Day, including elite singal-caller Nico Iamaleava, who was in Knoxville for multiple days with his entire family. The California signal-caller just announced his commitment to Tennessee moments ago via social media, and we take a look at the impact he brings to Tennessee.

BACKGROUND

Iamaleava is widely considered in the conversation for not only the nation's top quarterback prospect, but also the top prospect overall. He has an offer from essentially every program in the country, but the decision ultimately came down to Tennessee, Oregon, and Alabama. Iamaleava and his father have been diligent in the recruiting process, which led them to a Knoxville in November to just check out the Vols, but that ultimately ended up being the trip that shifted this recruitment. This latest trip proved to be the icing on the cake for the Vols, who have now landed the highest ranked quarterback in program history.

FIT

Ideal. Perfect. It is hard to describe it any other way. Iamaleava can do anything that Josh Heupel wants his quarterback to do. He is exceptional on off-platform throws outside of the pocket. He can stand tall in the pocket at an impressive 6'5" and make any throw to any level of the field. And he can take off an beat most any defender in a foot race. Tennessee's offense was explosive this past fall and should have another excellent season in 2022, but when Iamaleava takes over the reins in Knoxville, the sky should be the limit. He is a film room junkie, who already diagnoses defenses and makes decisions faster than most any high school quarterback you will see. His transition into this offense should be seamless.

IMPACT RATING

If Josh Heupel returns Tennessee to the prominence it once was, this recruiting win will be a point to look back on. Iamaleavea will generate Heisman buzz before he ever takes a snap at Tennessee, and it will be legitimate. He can make every throw, he can impact games with his legs, and most importantly, he can understand everything Josh Heupel wants from his quarterback. Iamaleavea is a program changer and should have a long standing positive impact for the Vols on the recruiting trail as well. This is one of the biggest commitments for Tennessee to date. This is a statement from Josh Heupel & Compan on the recruiting trail.