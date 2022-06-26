Skip to main content

Impact Report: Vols Land Tackling Machine in LB Telander

Jeremiah Telander did not have to think much after his official visit to Tennessee this weekend to know that he was ready to make Knoxville his future home. The touted LB announced his commitment moments ago, and we take a look at what he brings to the Tennessee defense in this impact report. 

Background 

Telander exploded onto the scene last summer, and he has become a big time name ever since. Tennessee was his first offer last June, and the Vols have worked tirelessly since being able to iniate full recruiting contact with Telander. The 6’2”, 220lbs prospect is a two-time all-state selection and is just scratching the surface of his potential. He chose the Vols over Florida, Louisville and North Carolina.

Fit

Telander is a force in the middle of a defense. His instincts are natural as his game continues to grow. He is physical at the point of attack and leverages well throughout the tackle. His lateral and short area quickness bode well for what Tennessee expects from its middle linebackers. He can drop into coverage fluidly and disrupt passing lanes with his natural length but he is also athletic enough to run with a back out of the backfield. He will undoubtedly line up in the middle of Tennessee’s defense in the coming years. 

Impact Rating

Telander has been a top target in this class since the Vols offered him last year. He is a versatile linebacker with immense upside and one that the Tennessee staff is ecstatic about, and rightfully so. Telander’s star ratings may not reflect the caliber of player that he is but his offer list sure does. He received interest from UGA and Alabama this spring, both programs came through to watch him, as well as Michigan. However, Telander has been diligent in the process and was already locked into a slate of official visits with schools he felt comfortable with. This is a big recruiting win for Tennessee as they have secured a long term piece in the middles of their defense. 

