Impact Report: Vols Land Versatile DB Jourdan Thomas

Tennessee has landed the commitment of 2022 defensive back Jourdan Thomas of Montgomery Catholic. The versatile defender who was committed to Mississippi State just days ago has been one of Tennessee's top targets for months. We take a look at what he brings in this impact report.

Background

As mentioned above, Thomas had been committed to Mike Leach's Mississippi state program for months. Despite that, Tennessee prioritized Thomas for months on end and has capitalized on his recent de-commitment. Thomas also received a late push from in-state Auburn, but the love Tennessee showed him throughout the recruiting process was too much for him to turn away.

Fit

Thomas is a multi-positional defender as he can play all five positions in the secondary, which is what Tennessee sold him on throughout his recruitment. Thomas will most likely get his first look at safety, but he can play on the edge as a corner, at the star position, or as a nickel. His length frame and range make him an ideal defensive back in this multi-scheme defense Tim Banks likes to utilize at Tennessee. Thomas has natural ball skills, but his ability to play close to the line of scrimmage in run support and work over the top of tight ends and bigger receivers make him more valuable to this defense. He shows natural instincts in pursuit and often takes the correct angle. Thomas will not find his true fit in Knoxville until he arrives on campus in the summer and the Vols have a chance to work him into their schemes.

Impact Rating

Tennessee has plenty to replace in this defensive back class with multiple guys departing the program, which makes Thomas's commitment that much more valuable. Thomas's commitment not only marks another major victory for the Vols in the state of Alabama, but it gives them a prospect who can fill multiple roles inside of their defense. Thomas hails from a high school that is known for developing college-ready prospects, which should allow him the opportunity to compete for a job right away in Tennessee secondary; however, he will definitely find an early role on Mike Eckler's special-teams unit. Elsewhere Thomas's commitment gives Tennessee the option to go after some of their top defense of back targets because they now have commitments from him and Christian Harrison, both of whom can play multiple roles inside of the secondary.

8 of 10