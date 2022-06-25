Impact Report: Vols Land Versatile DB With Slaughter's Commitment

Tennessee has long been the team to beat for Southaven (Miss.) defensive back John Slaughter, and he officially announced his decision to choose the Vols moments ago. We take a look at what Slaughter brings to Knoxville in this impact report.

Background

The 6'2", 195lbs prospect may be one of the most underrated prospects in this class, but he has been a top target for Tennessee for months. Slaughter holds 13 Division 1 offers, including Ole Miss and Florida State, the two teams Tennessee ultimately beat out for Slaughter in the end. Slaughter's recruitment has picked up heavily since his junior tape circulated. Alabama was the most recent school to take an interest in him.

Fit

Slaughter's versatility sets him apart. Or is it his frame? Maybe it is his closing speed. Either way, you get the point. There is a lot to like about Slaughter's game. Having a chance to see him work in person in Las Vegas earlier this month made me even more of a believer. Everything lined up with the tape. He is rangy, and his frame allows him to disrupt throwing lanes even more. His footwork sets him up for success as he frequently takes appropriate attack angles toward the football. His short bursts of acceleration are excellent, which allows him to make up for a minor misstep. So at Tennessee, expect to see Slaughter all over the field. He can play safety or star with ease, but the Vols should be able to get creative with how they use him. His natural nose for the football leads him to be in the right place at the right time more times than not.

Impact Rating

Disregard the star ratings you might see. Slaughter has not competed at a lot of camps which is a heavy criterion in the process of receiving stars. The Tennessee staff loves the evaluation of him, and he has been a priority for months. Getting one of your top targets to lock into your class early on is big, in my opinion. Slaughter brings a lot of versatility to Tennessee's defense which is something this staff covets. Add in going into Mississippi and beating out Lane Kiffin and the home state Rebels for his commitment is another solid indicator. This is an excellent recruiting win for Tennessee's defense.

8 of 10