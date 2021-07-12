Impact Report: Vols Land Versatile Memphis WR Miller

A red-hot July on the recruiting trail continues for Josh Heupel's Tennessee program. This time with the addition of four-star, in-state wide receiver Cameron Miller of Memphis Academy of Health Sciences. The touted 6'1", 195lbs in-state wide receiver chose the Vols over Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, and others.

Background

The Memphis product is one of the most underrated receivers in the class. He holds over 20 Division 1 offers, including the likes of Alabama and Florida. Tennessee was once viewed to be trailing both schools before Josh Heupel entered the picture. The push fromHeupel and display of what he can do offensively was the deciding factor for Miller, and he is expected to be an integral part of the Tennessee class.

Fit

I have scouted Miller multiple times this spring, and he can do it all as a receiver. He has an extensive route tree and can work all three levels of the field. He has a large catch radius given his size, and he displays a high football IQ at all times. He can slot into each wide receiver position in Josh Heupel's offense, and he will be a true utility weapon. Miller is selfless as a teammate, and he will be a key part of the offense moving forward.

Impact Rating

The addition of Miller is huge. Adding a guy with his ability from in-state is always a plus, but he gives Tennessee an impressive combo at wide receiver once paired with Squirrel White in this class. Miller will be a chess piece for the in-state recruiting class, and he has already turned his attention there. This is a guy that Tennessee believes is not only talented, but that they can build their culture around moving forward. It is always tough to pull kids out of Memphis, but Josh Heupel made a serious statement with Miller, a prospect who was valued on a national level and he has a high level of respect from his peers. This is as big of a pick up as Tennessee could have landed from in-state at this point in the cycle.

9 of 10