In-State OL Sanders Enjoys 'High-Energy' Official Visit With Tennessee

Baylor School Offensive lineman Brycen Sanders used his second official visit of the recruiting process to take a more in-depth look at Josh Heupel's Tennessee program. Coming out of the weekend, Sanders discussed the trip with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

"It was a super fun weekend," Sanders said of his official visit to Knoxville. "A lot of energy this weekend. My favorite part was probably yesterday when all of the other recruits were there, and we were doing a lot of activities. It was just a really fun day."

Sanders has now made multiple trips to Rocky Top, but the energy this weekend was something different than the previous trips.

"I wouldn't say anything was particularly different," Sanders said of this. "It was just the super high energy of the weekend. Two more days with the coaching staff and seeing all of the talent that was here this weekend. It was crazy seeing all of the talent that was here yesterday."

Sanders has a strong connection with Elarbee that dates back all the way to his father's playing days in the 90s at Middle Tennessee State, where he and Elarbee were teammates. For Elarbee and Sanders, this weekend was more about just being around each other, but there were still some football conversations.

"It was definitely a mix of both," Sanders said of the conversation with the staff this weekend. "It was laid back and a lot of recruiting talk since my decision is coming up pretty soon. They were definitely talking about that, but it was laid back for sure."

Sanders also had the chance to spend time with several fellow recruits during the Rocky Top Palooza event on Saturday.

"I was with Lucas (Simmons) a lot," Sanders said of the time he spent with fellow recruits. "I was also with Nico and Francis (Mauigoa) a lot. I was talking to Nico a lot yesterday. He is a super fun guy to be around—laid back and chill. He wasn't pushing as hard, but he told me, 'I want you to come here and protect me. We need you. We are going to do big things here."

Sanders will take his 3rd official visit to Oklahoma next week, and then he will enter decision mode. He was originally slated to visit LSU later in the month, but the Tigers are no longer in the race for his services at this point. He has a planned commitment date of no later than June 23rd, but he admits a decision could come anytime after the trip to Oklahoma.

"It is a super tight race," Sanders said where things stand in his recruitment overall heading into the home stretch. "It is going to be hard to separate them. But, I think it is going to come down to how I feel on the campuses—can I envision myself here for the next three to four years? How is the vibe? Was I happy while I was there on campus? The relationships I have with the coaches and the direction the program is going."