Massive In-State OL Jacob Hood Talks Vols Offer, Early Recruitment

CARTERSVILLE, Ga.-- Mammoth offensive tackle Jacob Hood measures in at six-foot-eight, 350 pounds, and he is quickly turning into one of the more coveted prospects in an already loaded 2022 in-state recruiting class. The Hillsboro (Tenn.) offensive tackle made the trip from Nashville to Cartersville (Ga.) to showcase his talents against other top competitors. Hood discussed his early recruitment with VR2 on SI at the event.

Hood has picked up five major Power 5 offers since June, including Tennessee. He said on the offer from the Vols, "it meant a lot to me. Tennessee being the home-state school, I was really hoping they gave me an offer."

Hood said on the message from the Vols coaching staff, "they love my size, the way I bend, my form and the way I play. They think I would be a really good fit at Tennessee."

He added, "They definitely see me at an offensive tackle position."The line that Tennessee has built under Jeremy Pruitt is something that has caught Hood's eye, and he said, "there is a really big appeal to go be a part of something like that and help it be the best it can be."

He said on the concept of staying close home, "it would be amazing to stay close to home. It would mean my mom could see me play and come to every single game. That would be good because she is a really big part of my life."

Hood said on what he hopes to achieve in the recruiting process, "I don't know what the major factors for me are at this point, but I hope to get as many offers as I can get."

He said on what he would tell coaches from schools that have yet to offer, "I am hardworking, never stop, always try to be better. I am a great teammate, a great leader, and an all-around good player."

Hood said about who he is off the field, "Off the field, he is a friend. A friend you can call on when you're down. He is great at school, and he is outgoing.