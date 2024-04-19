Jaime Ffrench Finalizes Official Visit Schedule
2025 five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (Mandarin, Fla.) has locked in four official visits, including one with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench is one of the top pass catchers in America. He ranks as the No. 23 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Ffrench finalized his official visit schedule and will see LSU, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas this summer. He will also see the Ohio State Buckeyes at some point this fall.
Since the Vols joined the race, they'd been viewed as a team sitting on the fringes for Ffrench. However, his recent visit has legitimized them more in his eyes. Recruiting insiders have gone as far as saying that Tennessee is the "No. 2 team" in his recruitment, and On3's Chad Simmons recently said Tennessee is a school to watch in this race.
"Watch out for Tennessee. [Kelsey] Pope, Josh Heupel, those guys did a great job getting him on campus in March. Really hit a home run, not just with him, but I’m told with his parents as well. Of course, Florida State has always been there. He was back at Miami here recently. I agree with Steve [Wiltfong], right now setting the pace is Ohio State. But watch out for a school like Tennessee here." On3's Chad Simmons on Jaime Ffrench
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, CB
