Elite WR High on Tennessee After Recent Offer, Talks Recruitment

Jaleel Skinner is a 2022 four-star wide receiver that attends Greer High School in Greer, South Carolina.

Skinner has a frame of 6-foot-5 and 205-pounds, giving him a frame to potentially impose his will in a physical manner. That frame combined with the skill set Skinner displays can really create mismatches.

Colleges have already started to take notice of the Carolina native. Schools such as; Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and a few others have already extended an offer to the young receiver. At the moment is Penn State and Virginia Tech are the ones contacting Skinner the most.

Skinner is aware of his attributes and what is appealing about himself. "I am a big body, go-getter wide receiver who will go get the ball where ever it is," explained Skinner. At 6-foot-5 205-pounds, Skinner understands that he is a bit bigger than most high school wide receivers but credits his route running and being physical for his upper edge.

Tennessee extended an offer to the 2022 wide receiver back in March and to Skinner, "it meant a lot to me." The offer did have an appeal considering at one point Tennessee boasted proudly, claiming "WRU." The Vols even had a wide receiver taken in this last draft by way of Jauan Jennings. "It shows that they know how to get players to the NFL," said Skinner.

The primary recruiter for Skinner is Shelton Felton, while Tee Martin is listed as a secondary recruiter. The 2022 Carolina wide receiver says, "it's a good relationship that I believe can help me a lot with my decision making."

Tennessee has caught the attention of Skinner with the recent recruiting frenzy. "They are building a strong team, and I like the direction they are going in."

Early indications already point to South Carolina being the favorite to land the big-framed prospect. Skinner did not rule out a chance to leave the state. "A good welcoming atmosphere" along with "a good family feel" can draw the interest outside of South Carolina.

Chances are by the time it arises for Skinner to start making some decisions, the choices may be more difficult. More schools are going to enter this race going forward more than likely. With Felton and Martin on the trail, they could make things interesting.

