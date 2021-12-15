Impact Report: Vols Land Massive Edge Presence in James Pearce

Moments ago, Tennessee secured the signature of 2022 Chambers High School edge rusher James Pearce. The 6'5", 220-pound edge prospect chose Tennessee over offers from Ole Miss, Georgia, and Florida, among others. We take a look at what he brings to Knoxville in this impact report.

Background

Pierce was not really a late bloomer in the recruiting process, although he has kept his recruitment very close to the vest throughout. Peers held double-digit offers, including Louisville, South Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Florida. In the end, Tennessee ultimately beat out Georgia and Ole Miss for Pearce's signature. The standout product of the Tar Heel state helped Chambers High School to a state title birth this fall, as he quickly turned into one of the most disruptive pass rushers in America.

Fit

Length, length, length, and more length. That's the first thing that jumps off the charts when you look at James Pearce. Much like fellow edge rusher signee Joshua Josephs, Pierce's length allows him to disrupt passing lanes and be a nightmare mismatch for opposing Offensive tackles. His ability to be in as a speed rusher and control tackles in bulrush sets is uncanny. Tennessee believes he has the upside to be a potential first-round pick. As the Vols look to get longer and more polished at the Leo position in Tim Banks's defense, Pierce provides everything that this staff is looking for in an edge prospect. As his frame has continued to grow and develop, he has only gotten better season over season and week over week, and he projects as a guy who will find his way onto the field early in Knoxville. Even if not in the defensive rotation right away, Pearce's length, speed, and athleticism should allow him to work seamlessly into Mike Ekeler's special-teams unit.

Impact Rating

This is a signing that Tennessee wanted to get done before the end of this open opportunity to sign. Had Pierce's recruitment going into February, the battle would have been much more fierce, as other teams continued to lurk and Georgia continued to push for his services. Pierce has been a long-time priority for this staff, and they did not miss it. Credit Mike Eckler for carrying the workload here as Tennessee was able to close this one out and get it across the finish line. In today's college football world, where there is an emphasis on past rushers that are versatile enough to drop into coverage, Pierce provides everything that Tennessee wants to do on the edge in the future in Tim Banks's defense. In my opinion, this is as big of a signing as Tennessee has landed on the defensive side of the ball.

9.5 out of 10