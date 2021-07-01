Sports Illustrated home
Just In: Florida DL Jordan Phillips Commits to Tennessee

Tennessee has landed a third commitment from a Sunshine State standout
Tennessee dipped back into the state of Florida today to land a commitment in the 2022 recruiting class. 

Ocoee (Fla.) standout defensive lineman Jordan Phillips just announced his pledge to Josh Heupel's staff. Phillips recently took an official visit to Tennessee, and sources indicate this is what sealed the deal for him on the decision. 

The 6'2", 300lbs defensive lineman holds 27 Division 1 offers,  including Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, and Ole Miss. 

The Volunteers staff offered Phillips in at the first of June and have prioritized him since to beat out the other schools mentioned in his recruitment. 

Last season, Phillips was a force upfront for Ocoee, as he totaled 71 tackles including 14 for loss and 5 sacks. 

Phillips is also a star as a weight lifter and wrestler at Ocoee High School. He reports being able to squat and deadlift over 500lbs. On the wrestling mats, his efforts earned him a trip to the state tournament this spring after finishing as a regional runner-up. He was also a state qualifier as a weight lifter.  

Phillips marks the third commitment from the state of Florida for Josh Heupel & Co. in the 2022 recruiting class. He joins Tayven Jackson, Dylan Sampson, Venson Sneed, Brody Foley, Brian Grant, and Elijah Herring in the 2022 class. 

