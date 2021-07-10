Just In: Tennessee Lands Commitment of Peach State OL Mo Clipper

Tennessee has landed its 10th commitment in the 2022 recruitment in Milton High School (Ga.) offensive lineman Mo Clipper. Who just announced his commitment on social media.





Clipper, a standout at the Atlanta-area school, is one of the most underrated prospects in America. He held committable offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, and Maryland.

Tennessee's new staff has prioritized him from day one on the recruiting trail, and it paid off today.

Tennessee impressed him during April with the spring game, and they compounded that momentum with a June official visit that sealed the deal for Clipper.

"I liked the atmosphere of everything," Clipper told VR2 on SI in April. "I liked the high-scoring game. I got to see a lot of the offense and the fast-paced offense a lot."

Coming into the game, the fast-paced offense was something that Clipper has been intrigued about for the Vols.

"That sounds like music to my ears," he had previously told VR2 on SI. "I can do the fast-paced offense, and I like that a lot."

All of the work has officially paid off for Glen Elarbee as he has landed a priority recruiting target for the 2022 class.

Below is a look at Clipper's highlights

VR2 on SI Take

Tennessee has landed a key member of the 2022 recruiting class. Clipper has been one of Glen Elarbee's top targets from day one, and he is a highly underrated offensive lineman. He exploded following a junior season where he did not allow a sack against some of the toughest competition in the country in 7A Georgia football. He goes against the nation's top 2023 prospect, Lebbeus Overton, every day in practice, and it shows. Clipper is a natural athlete with a background in basketball, and he has impeccable footwork. He has room to grow, and he can be a swingman across the front five.