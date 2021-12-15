Just In: Tennessee Signs Prized Edge Rusher James Pearce

Tennessee has just added the commitment and signature of 2022 standout edge rusher James Pearce of Chambers High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After weighing the decision to wait to sign in February, Pearce chose to sign early and chose committable offers from Florida, Georgia, and Ole Miss.

Pearce, a 6'5", 220-pound athlete, has been a top target for this Tennessee staff for months.

Mike Ekeler has made Pearce a priority since extending an early offer. Despite never taking an official visit to Tennessee, James Pearce was able to visit unofficially twice during the regular season, allowing him to see enough of Tennessee staff and campus to know that Knoxville was the right fit for him.

The Tennessee staff believes that Pearce has the ability to develop into a first-round edge talent. The ability to pair him with fellow edge rusher Joshua Josephs solidifies a strong presence on the edge in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Chambers High School standout is likely the last news of the day for the Vols in the early signing period, but he nonetheless marks a massive addition to this class.

Below are Pierce's highlights from his senior season, in which he helped chambers to a state championship berth.