Just In: Vols Add Commitment From Massive JuCo Offensive Tackle Larry Johnson III

  Author:
  Publish date:

Tennessee has landed its third commitment of the day in massive junior college offensive tackle Larry Johnson III. The 6-7, 350lbs mauler just announced the decision moments ago. 

Tennessee just offered Johnson on December 3rd and he made the decision to choose the Vols over Syracuse, Houston, Maryland and others. 

Johnson is currently at Hutchinson C.C. in Kansas, where he has played right tackle and left tackle this fall. He will start at right tackle in Hutchinson’s championship game next week.

Johnson is slated to take an official visit to Knoxville later this month, which will be his first time seeing Tennessee's campus. 

 Johnson joins Sham Umarov, Vysen Lang, and Ayden Bussell as members of Tennessee's offensive line class. 

