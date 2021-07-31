Just In: Peach State Standout Luttrell Leads Off 2023 Class for Vols, Talks Decision

Tennessee added a commitment to the 2022 class earlier today, and they have now added the first commitment to the 2023 recruiting class in

Jack Luttrell

of Hebron Christian School. The Peach State product announced his commitment to Tennessee via social media moments ago after committing to the Vols staff during his unofficial visit.

Luttrell kicks off the 2023 class for Tennessee, as the Vols beat out Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M for his commitment. Prior to announcing his commitment publicly, Luttrell discussed the decision with VR2 on SI.

"Just from the moment we got there until the moment we left with the hospitality they had for my family and me," Luttrell said of what led to his decision to choose the Vols today. "The way they treated us, the respect they showed us, just everything made me feel like I was at home."

"Being able to tell them that I was ready to make that decision and that they were one of my top schools, I think they knew that needed to treat me a little different by getting me in meetings with Coach Heupel and Coach Martinez," Luttrell said of how the Vols staff separated themselves. "They always do a good job of treating me right when I go there.

The 6'1", 175lbs athlete will get his start as a defensive back at Tennessee, as the Vols have been clear about where they want him. The way they plan to use him at the position has been a critical factor in the surge for Tennessee over the past couple of months.

"One of the biggest things that he (Brian Jean-Mary) told me that no other college coach told me was that every boundary safety that has played at Tennessee has gone to the NFL," Luttrell previously told VR2 on SI. "It was really cool to hear that. That is my dream, so it was really good to hear that."

The prospect of playing for defensive backs coach Willie Martinez was also essential in Luttrell's decision.

"It was a huge deciding factor in the decision," Luttrell said. " Everything he said today is everything that anybody could tell me about him. Everything checks out with everything he says. He cares about me, my family, and my future. I love that about him."

Luttrell is a key recruiting win for the Tennessee staff, as they poach a highly sought-after recruit from the talent-rich state of Georgia, who has an extensive reach and is well-respected among his peers, and their reaction told the tale.

"They were almost as excited as I was to tell them," Luttrell said. "Coach Heupel grabbed me up, and my legs weren't even touching the ground for about a whole minute."

Luttrell kicks off the class for the Vols, and he is embracing the role of being a leader in the class, but he believes it is more about helping Tennessee than just being the first guy in.

"I think it comes back to more than just me," Luttrell said. "Personally, it is just trying to help Tennessee. I know that I cannot win games on my own, so I am going to need to recruit other people to come and help me. Even though I am kicking it off as the first 2023 commit, I want to do my best to get other kids up here, so anything I can do to help that, I am ready to do."

Now that Luttrell is committed, he plans to recruit Sammy Brown and Dale Miller to join him on Rocky Top.

As the rising junior's prep campaign is about to get underway, it is likely that Tennessee will have to battle off other schools that are inevitably going to join the race for his services.

Now that Luttrell is committed to Tennessee, what are the Vols getting in the versatile athlete?

"One of the first things they are getting in me is a great player and a leader on and off the field. I am a coach's kid, and my dad is a head coach, and that is one of the big things that people notice right off about me is my IQ for the game. I think when a school gets me, I will be a great leader and football player."