    • December 7, 2021
    Just In: Vols Land Pledge of JuCo DB Desmond Williams

    Tennessee just landed it's 17th commitment of the 2022 recruiting class in East Central Community College (Miss.) defensive back Desmond Williams. The standout junior college prospect announced his decision via Twitter moments ago.

    The 5'11", 190lbs prospect marks the third defensive back to commit to Tennessee in the last week, as Willie Martinez's strong close on the recruiting trail continues ahead of early signing day.

    Williams held offers from Mississippi State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Houston and Memphis among others before committing to Tennessee.

    Williams's commitment comes on the heels of an official visit to Knoxville this past weekend, where the Tennessee staff displayed how much of a priority he is to them.

    Tennessee served as Williams first Power Five offer earlier this year, and the Vols have only amped up the pursuit of him since.

    Williams was an all-conference standout at East Central, and he routinely stuffed the stat sheet when teams decided to throw his way. In one game this season, he picked off four passes, which was good enough for an East Central school record.

    The Forsyth (Ga.) native will have three years of eligibility remaining due to last year's blanket eligibility rules for players. He is set to graduate in December and enroll at Tennessee for the Spring semester.

