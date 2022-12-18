Skip to main content

Just In: Vols Lose Commitment of Coveted 2023 DB

Moments ago, prized Alabama defensive back Sylvester Smith announced his de-commitment from Tennessee via Instagram. 

Smith has been committed to Tennessee since late April, but the new Auburn staff under Hugh Freeze has prioritized the Yellow Hammer state prospect of late and managed to get him to campus recently. 

Smith’s de-commitment takes Tennessee’s class total to 24, but the Vols have already had 5 defensive backs enroll early and start bowl practice. You can see the full list of early enrollees to begin Bowl practice below. 

QB Nico Iamaleava

OL Sham Umarov

OL Vysen Lang

DL Nathan Robinson

Edge Caleb Herring 

CB Jordan Matthews

CB Cristian Conyer

CB Rickey Gibson

WR Nathan Leacock

Safety Jack Luttrell

Safety John Slaughter II

Linebacker Arion Carter 

Linebacker Jeremiah Telander

Linebacker Jalen Smith 

