Just In: Vols Lose Commitment of Coveted 2023 DB
Moments ago, prized Alabama defensive back Sylvester Smith announced his de-commitment from Tennessee via Instagram.
Smith has been committed to Tennessee since late April, but the new Auburn staff under Hugh Freeze has prioritized the Yellow Hammer state prospect of late and managed to get him to campus recently.
Smith’s de-commitment takes Tennessee’s class total to 24, but the Vols have already had 5 defensive backs enroll early and start bowl practice. You can see the full list of early enrollees to begin Bowl practice below.
QB Nico Iamaleava
OL Sham Umarov
OL Vysen Lang
DL Nathan Robinson
Edge Caleb Herring
Read More
CB Jordan Matthews
CB Cristian Conyer
CB Rickey Gibson
WR Nathan Leacock
Safety Jack Luttrell
Safety John Slaughter II
Linebacker Arion Carter
Linebacker Jeremiah Telander
Linebacker Jalen Smith