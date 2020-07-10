Volunteer Country
Coveted Edge Rusher Khristian Zachary Feels Like 'a Priority' for Tennessee,  Sets Decision Date

Matthew Ray

CARTERSVILLE, Ga -- 2021 Carrolton (Ga.) defensive end Khristian Zachary has been one of the faster-rising prospects in the nation since his Junior film started making its round. Zachary came out to the Elite Georgia Showcase on July 5th to compete and support a group that his been with him along the way. He talked with VR2 on SI about his recruitment at the event.

Zachary cut his recruitment down to six schools, including Alabama, Colorado, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri, and Georgia.

While he admitted Tennessee and Colorado were the two schools showing the most persistence, he said, "there are more aspects to it, but I just have to look at if one school is doing better at this or better at that. They are all doing a good job."

He said about Tennessee specifically, "they have definitely had me as a priority. I feel like they are making me the number one defensive end, period. I like that because I believe I am the best defensive end. The film doe not lie. Tennessee is not ashamed to say I am the number one d-end, and they are confident. I like their confidence a lot."

He added on the appeal to play for defensive-minded coaches like Jeremy Pruitt and Derrick Ansley, "that has a very great appeal. I know a lot of monster defensive ends have come out of their schools. I think they are known for perfecting guys."

Zachary's top 6 is spread out across the country, and he said on the appeal to stay close to home, " I feel like that is not as much of a priority for me, but it is always cool to be closer to home. Again, I have to see other aspects of things these schools are good at."

Zachary has set a commitment date and said, "I will be committing to a school on October 15th."

The six-foot-three, 250 pounds Zachary is an SI All-American Candidate in the 2021 class.

