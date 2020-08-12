Volunteer Country
Tennessee Legacy, Two-Sport Star Kaden Martin Talks Dual-Recruitment, Junior Season, and Much More

Jake Nichols

Two-sport star, Kaden Martin, talks recruitment, junior season, and much more here with VR2 on SI.

Recruiting

Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

Jodean85

Vols QB Guarantano Named to Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Jarrett Guarantano has been named to a prestigious award watch list

Matthew Ray

Key Vols Target Tommy Winton Talks Recruitment, Upcoming Season, and More

Tennessee Volunteers target Tommy Winton talks about his recruitment and much more

Jake Nichols

Breaking: Big 10 Cancels Fall Season

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Presents Summer Awards to Players Following Unprecedented Offseason

The University of Tennessee’s football program offered praise to six players for their hard work throughout the unprecedentedly difficult off-season on Tuesday afternoon.

Volunteer Country Staff

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Addresses Plans for Season

The commissioner claims that the conference will continue to move towards plans for a season.

Volunteer Country Staff

Elite Vols DL Prospect Rated as No.3 Interior DL by SI All-American

Tywone Malone has been rated as the No.3 DL in the nation

Matthew Ray

College Football’s Biggest Stars are Working Towards Saving The Season

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and others have laid out their demands.

Volunteer Country Staff

Matthew Ray

Trump Calls for College Football Season to be Played in Fall

U.S. President Donald Trump called for the College Football season to be played in a traditional manner on Monday afternoon in response to reports revealing that the Big Ten and PAC-12 conferences are likely on the brink of canceling their fall seasons.

Volunteer Country Staff

Trey Smith: Playing in 2020 is 'Worth the Risk'

The Tennessee Volunteers Star is all-in for 2020

Volunteer Country Staff