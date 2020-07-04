Volunteer Country
Coveted In-State LB Keaten Wade Talks Vols, Recruitment

Matthew Ray

JOHNS CREEK, Ga.-- 2022 Summit High School (Tenn.) linebacker Keaten Wade has quickly turned into one of the most coveted athletes in the country since his Sophomore tape was distributed.

Wade already holds 11 offers, including Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Penn State, with others like Clemson staying in contact.

His six-foot-four, 215 pounds frame coupled with his athleticism and high football IQ is what makes him so desirable to college coaches.

Wade recently competed at the elite underclassmen camp in the metro-Atlanta area, and he was one of the prospects that caught the attention of multiple scouts and coaches in attendance.

Keaten said of his performance, "I felt loose, I felt good, and I felt like myself. I performed out there very good."

He added, "I hear that they like that I am a versatile guy, defensively and offensively- like covering in space and covering ground very fast."

Wade said on handling the virtual recruiting world, "I just try to stay in contact with coaches monthly, and call them when I can."

Tennessee offered Wade on February 1st of this year, and the relationship is still growing between the two parties.

Wade said on Tennessee, "they have been staying in contact with me- saying how much of a priority I am and that they thought I would be a good fit in their school. There is a great appeal to rep your home state and have your home people cheering for you, and just bringing that hometown vibe to a school. "

Wade is unsure of when his recruitment will conclude, as there are still offers expected to come in.

