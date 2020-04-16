Sunshine State RB High on Vols After Offer, Could 'Envision' Being a Vol

Recruiting at a national level is what all the big-name programs usually try to do. One state that is difficult to pick out of is Florida. The amount of prestigious schools in-state makes it no easy task for outsiders to come in. Tuesday night, Tennessee threw their name on the list in an attempt to pick out one of the best RBs in the state of Florida for the 2022 class.

2022 RB Kedrick Debron Jr. of Havana, Fl posted Tuesday night via Twitter that the Vols had extended an offer. The Vols add their name to an already growing list for the rising junior (FSU, Southern Miss, FAU, FAMU, Maryland, and Nebraska).

When asked about the process so far and how he is taking it all in, Debron had this to say, "It's been crazy. I didn't expect things to happen this fast, but I knew I was this caliber of player. The feeling is great, but with all of the newfound attention, it is just going to make me work harder."

Being a RB from the Sunshine State, there are a few good stereotypes that may fall on his style of play. At 6ft 200lbs, Debron described himself, "I feel that I am versatile. I can wear defenses down with my power and hard running, but I can also go around and outrun people." The 2022 prospect went on to say, he was a three-down back, four downs if short yardage is needed. This all goes into what the common message from the schools have been, "They all like my size, strength, speed, and vision."

Focusing on Tennessee, Debron says, the offer "meant a lot, and I've been waiting on it." The 2022 RB stated that he visited Tennessee back in February, and while there, "I could envision myself being a Vol. The coaches were genuine, the facilities were great, and my brother Darrell Jackson is committed there."

As Debron gives us a detailed recap of the visit, it is apparent that Tennessee made a big impression on the young Florida prospect. "The visit was great, and it was actually my first visit to a college campus as a recruit. I'm a country boy, and I haven't seen a lot when it comes to colleges, so I was in awe of the facilities, campus, and the hospitality the staff showed. I felt like a king. Coach Graham definitely stood out with his knowledge of the game and coaching style caught my eye, and he's a Tennessee legend, and was a solid NFL player. I feel like the best coaches are the ones who balled at a high level. Also, Jeremiah Wilson is my guy. I finally got a chance to meet him, and he was everything as advertised. He is a great friend of my High School RB coach, Coach Rispress. Last but not least, Coach Pruitt is the goat. The staff he has assembled says a lot about his character. He has surrounded himself with a staff of genuinely, good coaches that all have one thing in common, and that is getting Tennessee back to the top."

With still semi newly hired RB coach Jay Graham, many anticipated this being a huge tool in recruiting. Graham seems to like this one and even has a few goals in place. Debron says, "He expressed how much he loves my running style, my physicality, speed, and vision. He thinks I could be a 220 pound back that could carry the load. He also expressed how he needs to get me back on campus when the pandemic passes us by."

So, the coaches have made it clear of their interest, but what about Tennessee stands out to the young prospect? Debron didn't hesitate in his response stating, "Academics are first, and they have a wide variety of majors that I could choose from. The coaches definitely stood out to me, even the support staff. The facilities were top-notch, and the cafeteria pushed them over the top."

Being a rising junior, the young versatile Florida RB has two more years of work ahead. Schools are going to continue to check-in. Debron seems humble and genuinely grateful for all offers but does have two schools he would like to hear from. Those two schools would be Miami and Alabama. Debron says his RB coach, "Coach Rispress spoke with them (Miami) last night and believes Alabama may be contacting soon as well."

Granted Debron still has two years remaining and much can change, it is widely known how difficult it is to get a Florida kid to leave the state. The storied tradition and programs that are in-state make things very difficult. "I'm a Florida boy that grew up a FSU fan," says Debron, but also firm that where he attends school "won't be determined by distance." The young RB plans to go where he "fits in the best" but does think that his development into adulthood may be beneficial if he "attends a school away from home." Debron finishes with, "Only time will tell, I still have two years remaining and a lot of schools to see."