Kentucky ATH Conyer Ready for Another Look at Vols

2023 ATH Christian Conyer is ready for his next look at Tennessee this weekend

South Warren (Ky.) athlete Christian Conyer will make his second trip to Knoxville since being offered by the Vols in late April. Conyer most recently visited Tennessee in late June when the recruiting period re-opened.

Since then, he has remained in contact with Tennessee's staff, and they have been consistent with him since September 1st, when they could start contacting 2023 prospects without limitation.

"I talk with several coaches weekly and feel like we are developing a good relationship," Conyer told Sports Illustrated prior to his trip. "I hope to continue to build on that."

As far as this visit to Knoxville, Conyer will be taking a close look at everything the Vols have to offer.

"I am looking forward to the entire game day experience on campus," Conyer said. "I am looking for a culture I can call home for the next four years, one that has opportunities to compete at the highest level and win, a school that will produce the best version of Christian Conyer on and off the field."

Despite being from Kentucky, Conyer has one significant tie to the Volunteer State through his 7v7 team, Tennessee Select. One of those teammates is current Tennessee commit, Elijah Herring.

VR2 on Sports Illustrated had a chance to scout Conyer on multiple occasions this spring, and below is the analysis:

Long, rangy athlete with requisite ball skills on both sides of the football. Consistently finds a way to be in the play and rarely exhibits any bad habits. Displays high football IQ, which could allow for him to play on either side of the football at the college level. Already filling into his 6'1", 175lbs frame, but he still has room to add mass and become even more physical at the line of scrimmage. Possesses a high ceiling with room to grow, and he should be an eventual Power Five starter.