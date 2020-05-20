Volunteer Country
Vols Among List of Favorites for Dynamic 2021 Edge Rusher Khristian Zachary

Matthew Ray

2021 Carrollton (GA) standout edge rusher Khristian Zachary has trimmed his list of top schools. He included Alabama, Georgia, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. 

Tennessee has long held a special place for the Peach State Prospect, as they were his first SEC offer. He recently told VR2 in an interview, "They always have great contact with me. They are very real when they speak to me. I just love how they give me a lot of love and a lot of knowledge on football."

Zachary likes what Tennessee has to offer, especially at his edge rushing position. During the April interview, he said on this and Pruitt's history with edge rushers, ""I love that it is one of the most important positions on the field and gives me a lot of responsibility. It feels like a really big compliment to me to feel like I can be one of those guys for them." 

Zachary's walk with face is an integral part of the recruiting process for him. He said on factors for a decision, "being okay with what I stand for and who I am in Christ and making me a better football player, and also having a great relationship with the coaches." 

Zachary is rated as the 357th overall prospect, the 22nd best weak-side defensive end, and the 29th best prospect from the state of Georgia for 2021, according to 247 Sports. 

