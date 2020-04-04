Volunteer Country
Vols Among Favorites for Top 10 Prospect Terrence Lewis

Matthew Ray

Recruits are going stir crazy just like everyone else across the country during this COVID-19 lockdown. We have watched several prospects commit, while others have released top schools and announced finalists. Today, five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis released his shortlist of schools, and Tennessee made the cut.

Lewis' list includes Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. The Sunshine State star holds offers from over 35 schools, but he did not include a school from Florida on his top list which makes this recruitment wide open.

Tennessee has recruited Lewis heavily over the last year, and he told VR2 on SI last summer, "The love from the coaches stand out to me. They seem really interested in me, and lately, I’ve been looking at rosters, and they’re not that deep in linebackers, so I know if I go and work, I’ll be able to get some playing time."

Lewis was communicating heavily with Brian Niedermeyer prior to his move to linebackers coach this winter, so the move was one that helped Tennessee.

Lewis is rated as the nation's number 10 prospect by 247 Sports, and he is the top-ranked outside linebacker. Lewis will play his senior season at Chaminade- Madonna Prep (FL).

