SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Long-Time Tennessee Commit Elijah Howard Talks Vols, Position Fit in Knoxville, Huge Performance, and More

Brandon Martin

Following a 257 yard and one touchdown performance, SI All American Candidate Elijah Howard discussed his performance and commitment to Tennessee with VR2 on SI. Below is Howard's SI All-American evaluation.

Prospect: Elijah Howard


Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School

Committed to: Tennessee

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Slightly undersized overall. Average width across shoulders and chest. A bit long waisted. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Plenty of room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Borderline elite quick-twitch athleticism. Sudden, violent cutter with lightning-quick feet in short areas. Self-reported 4.33 40-yard dash is dubious, but possesses breakaway speed regardless. Good balance through contact. Surprisingly powerful. Natural hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Highlight-reel agility. Can make defenders miss immediately after exchange, sticking foot in ground and changing direction with speed. Gets “skinny” to split defenders in box and open field. Will lower shoulder to plow through would-be tacklers. Tracks ball well in air as receiver, showing soft hands.

Polish: Clean footwork, technique at exchange. Runs with consistently low base and pad level. Possesses vast array of jukes, moves as ball-carrier, including effective stiff arm. Promising route-runner. Lacks experience, size as blocker, but has power and disposition to be effective.

Bottom Line: Tennessee recruited Howard at running back and corner, and he recently suggested he hopes to play defense in Knoxville. But ball-carriers blessed with his blend of quickness, speed and budding power are few and far between, making it likely Howard sticks at running back. Likely multi-year starter who projects to get at least a passing look from NFL scouts.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite Tennessee RB Commit Cody Brown Talks Tennessee, Recruitment of Other Top Targets, More

Elite Tennessee RB Commit Cody Brown Talks Tennessee, Recruitment of Other Top Targets, More

Dale Dowden

Jeremy Pruitt Comments On Potential of More Coaching Changes

Jeremy Pruitt Comments On Potential of More Coaching Changes

Matthew Ray

by

TDTENNESSEE

Watch: Highlights From Tuesday's Practice As Tennessee Prepares for Alabama

Watch: Highlights From Tuesday's Practice As Tennessee Prepares for Alabama

Matthew Ray

Watch: Cade Mays Addresses the Media For the First Time Since Transferring to Tennessee

Watch: Cade Mays Addresses the Media For the First Time Since Transferring to Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Ray: It is Time For Harrison Bailey, Here Is Why

Ray: It is Time For Harrison Bailey, Here Is Why

Matthew Ray

by

Gipsongroom

Pruitt Provides Health Updates on Two Key Vols Offensive Linemen

Pruitt Provides Health Updates on Two Key Vols Offensive Linemen

Matthew Ray

Everything Jeremy Pruitt Said About Tennessee's QB Situation on Monday

Everything Jeremy Pruitt Said About Tennessee's QB Situation on Monday

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Addresses Jimmy Brumbaugh Situation, Who Will Coach DL for the Rest of the Year

Jeremy Pruitt Addresses Jimmy Brumbaugh Situation, Who Will Coach DL for the Rest of the Year

Matthew Ray

Brumbaugh’s Out: What it Means, What It Impacts, and What's Next

Brumbaugh’s Out: What it Means, What It Impacts, and What's Next

Matthew Ray

Just In: Vols DL Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Relieved of Duties

Matthew Ray