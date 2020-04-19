Volunteer Country
Former Friday Night Tykes Star QB Lucas Coley Talks Recruitment, Tennessee

CJ Eldridge

The Vols are still in search of a Quarterback for their 2021 class and have a couple of names on the board. Guys like Christian Veilleux and Kaidon Salter are among those that have the Vols in their top schools at this time. However, another QB that could be in the running for an offer soon is Cornerstone Christian's QB Lucas Coley, a San Antonio native, and a former star of the Netflix Series “Friday Night Tykes.” Coley visited Knoxville prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, and he talks about that trip and more here.

Before we talked about the visit, Coley was asked about his time on Friday Night Tykes and how it shaped him into the player he is today. Coley said, “My journey on Friday night Tykes shaped me to compete at the highest level. Media and all the accolades don’t rattle me anymore because I grew accustomed to it from a young age. That show taught me to remain humble at all times because you never know when God will take this sport away from you.” Being on a reality television show like Friday Night Tykes or even other football-related shows like Last Chance U have a tendency to give fame to their cast members, and while some younger athletes don’t handle it well, Coley was a polar opposite to that notion. He has handled it very well, which will likely make him a favorite to college coaches knowing he’s used to being in the spotlight.

The Tennessee coaches have certainly taken notice, and while he has not been officially offered, Coley did make it to Knoxville for a visit. When asked what stood out, he said,  “The facilities at Tennessee were amazing, Definitely stood out the most out of every school I’ve visited.” This is high praise considering he’s also been to a couple of other SEC and Power 5 schools. With Coley being a QB, the coach he stays in contact with the most from Tennessee is Quarterbacks Coach Chris Weinke. “He seems to like me as a player and person,” Coley said when asked about Weinke. Like any other QB, it’s likely very important to Coley that he has a great relationship with the quarterbacks coach at his school of choice when making the final decision.

Coley has recently picked up some steam on the recruiting trail. He already had 27 offers from group of 5 and FCS schools but has since picked up offers from Arkansas and Washington State. When asked about what he’s looking for what he wants most in a school, Coley said, “Biggest factor would be a place where I could compete early, a home-like environment, a place where we could win some championships, and a place that can grow me as a follower of God and a man.” A school like Tennessee if he were to get the offer checks a lot of those boxes. Recruits, players, and coaches all have raved in the past about the home-like environment in Knoxville, and as recruiting picks up year after year, it feels more and more like a place that could be competing for championships in the coming years. As for the depth chart, it’ll be loaded when he steps onto campus, but with how the transfer portal works nowadays, it may lighten up before he signs.

Coley says that he plans to commit before his senior year. Depending on how long the COVID-19 outbreak continues, that timeline could change. There’s likely an appeal to stay close to home, but if that’s not the case, this is a player that Tennessee could have a really good shot at getting if they are to offer and pursue. Will that be the case? It depends on how their board shakes up over the spring, so it’s likely a wait and see situation. Whoever gets Coley will be getting an underrated talent, and an outstanding young man that’ll be a coach's dream.

Coley is rated as the 833rd overall prospect in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

