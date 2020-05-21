Breaking: Tennessee Lands Elite ATH Kaemen Marley

Tennessee continues its red hot recruiting tear over the past month. The Vols just landed the commitment of elite ATH Kaemen Marley out of North Carolina.

He announced his commitment via Twitter in the video featured below:

Marely is a top-100 prospect according to Rivals.com. He could play multiple positions for the Vols, but he will likely have his choice. He is coming off of a junior campaign where he was the best player on the field on both sides of the ball at all times.

The 6'3, 215lbs prospect is a swiss army knife on the field, and he held 15 plus Division 1 offers, including Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio State.

Marley makes the 23rd commitment in the 2021 class for the Vols, and he marks the 4th prospect from state of North Carolina to commit to Tennessee.

Marley is rated as the 2nd best athlete in the country by Rivals.com

You can watch the star athlete's highlights below