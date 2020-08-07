Elite LB Smael Mondon Updates Recruitment

Dallas, Ga. -- Smael Mondon was the talk of the town on Tuesday evening as the Paulding County Patriots took to the practice field once again. Mondon's on-field abilities are obvious to anybody, as he stands out in a crowd, but which way he might be leaning in his recruitment is far from obvious. The coveted linebacker talks about that here.

On July 5th, Mondon released a top 5 consisting of Auburn, Florida, Georiga, LSU, and Tennessee. According to the elite talent, there is no separation amongst the group. He said on who is standing out, "there are not any front runners really. It is all kind of the same."

Mondon noted that it is all about building better relationships with each staff at this point.

He said about LSU, "I feel like it is just a good program. Honestly, I liked them before they offered me. Them being in the top 5 was coming for a while now."

He said on Florida, "the thing that really stands out is coach C-Rob. I have a good relationship with him."

He added on the message from Robinson, "he tells me about the defense that there is a lot of moving around, and it is a fast defense." A scheme fit that the Gators think will be perfect for Mondon.

Georgia is the home-state school, and they have been perceived as the leader on multiple occasions during Mondon's recruitment. He said on how the Bulldogs have made him feel like a priority, "they are consistent with how they communicate with me. It isn't like they go a couple of weeks without talking to me. It is every day or other day."

Despite Georgia being the home-state school, Auburn is essentially just as close in proximity. Mondon said on the Tigers, "I have a good relationship with him, too. We talk about just different stuff outside of football. Like I do with C-Rob and Niedermeyer. They are on the younger side, and I feel like that plays a part with all three of them, so I feel like I can relate to them more, and Coach Schumman, too.

Niedermeyer has kept Tennessee in Mondon's recruitment for a while. He said on him and the Vols, "I have a good relationship with him, and it has grown more as we continue to talk."

Mondon added on conversations with Niedermeyer, "it is a mixture of stuff. It is not just one thing he talks about with me."

Niedermeyer consistently receives reviews as being a laid back, funny guy, and he even took part in a video in May acting as if he was auditioning for the hit tv-series "Outerbanks." Mondon, who is interested in a career in fashion, paid attention to this.

He said on the opportunity to play for a coach who relates on different levels, "it is impactful because I want to have a good relationship with somebody I am around a lot. It is impactful."

Where a timeline is concerned, Mondon said, "every time somebody asks me, I say it could go into December, or it could end soon. I don't have a timetable set."

Mondon admitted he has been close to a decision once, but he is taking a deeper look at the remaining five. He said on the factors, " it is not really just one thing to make it final. There are a couple of different things added into it like depth chart, relationship with coaches, the program, it is a bunch of stuff added into it. I wouldn't say there is just one deciding factor."