Skip to main content

National Signing Day Live Updates

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recruits across the country will see dreams turn to reality throughout the day, as they send in their National Letter of Intent to college programs. Tennessee, who currently holds 24 commits in the class, is expected to have a relatively quiet day, but there will still be several guys out there to watch. We will be sharing live updates throughout the day. 

Planned Signing/Ceremony Times

Several of these guys may sign the NLI and send it in earlier in the day, but their schools may have planned ceremonies for later in the day, so there is a chance you could see guy's name come across social media, then see a signing ceremony later in the day.

DL Tyree Weathersby- 7 a.m. ET

ATH Cameron Seldon- 7 a.m. ET

Edge Chandavian Bradley- 8 a.m. ET

DL Daevin Hobbs- 8:30 a.m. ET

OL Trevor Duncan- 9 a.m. ET

RB Khalifa Keith- 10 a.m. ET

OL Ayden Bussell- 12 p.m. ET

RB Target DeSean Dishop- 2 p.m. ET announcement 

Transfer OL Target Ajani Cornelius- 2 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

announcement 

TE Ethan Davis- 4 p.m. ET

OL Larry Johnson III- TBD

'Nate Spillman-TBD

Live Updates 

WR Nathan Leacock becomes the eight signature of the day at 7:58 a.m. ET

DL Nathan Robinson becomes the seventh signee of the day at 7:50 a.m. ET

DL Trevor Duncan becomes Tennessee's sixth signature of the day at 7:40 a.m. ET

DB Jack Luttrell becomes the fifth signature of the day at 7:34 a.m. ET

Elite QB Nico Iamaleava becomes the fourth signature of the day at 7:25 a.m. ET

LB Arion Carter becomes the third signature of the day at 7:19 a.m. ET.

DL Daevin Hobbs becomes the second signee of the day at 7:11 a.m. ET.

In-state edge rusher Caleb Herring becomes the first signee of the day at 7:02 a.m. ET

1B27C45D-6C27-4864-9733-7D1AAC0AAE89
Recruiting

Tennessee Vols Early Signing Period Guide

By Matt Ray
051CC8BC-A8A6-4B84-9F21-BFEC5A73F500
Football

Just In: Tennessee Adds Transfer Portal OL from Texas

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19094994_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Vols DL Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Ray
DE91B9D5-27F8-441F-92C4-8A4ED2113833
Recruiting

Just In: Vols Lose Commitment of Coveted 2023 DB

By Matt Ray
USATSI_18965511_168390308_lowres
Football

Josh Heupel Discusses Orange Bowl Prep, Opt Outs, Newcomers, and More

By Eric Woods
B16E1496-7823-4E44-8361-3C99DF0C3E8B
Football

Notes, Observations From Tennessee’s Saturday Orange Bowl Prep

By Eric Woods
USATSI_19639330_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee’s Saturday Orange Bowl Prep

By Eric Woods
E8C70872-F950-43AE-9980-4016E4607E8E
Football

Coveted Transfer WR Planning to Visit Vols

By Matt Ray