National Signing Day Live Updates

Recruits across the country will see dreams turn to reality throughout the day, as they send in their National Letter of Intent to college programs. Tennessee, who currently holds 24 commits in the class, is expected to have a relatively quiet day, but there will still be several guys out there to watch. We will be sharing live updates throughout the day.

Planned Signing/Ceremony Times

Several of these guys may sign the NLI and send it in earlier in the day, but their schools may have planned ceremonies for later in the day, so there is a chance you could see guy's name come across social media, then see a signing ceremony later in the day.

DL Tyree Weathersby- 7 a.m. ET

ATH Cameron Seldon- 7 a.m. ET

Edge Chandavian Bradley- 8 a.m. ET

DL Daevin Hobbs- 8:30 a.m. ET

OL Trevor Duncan- 9 a.m. ET

RB Khalifa Keith- 10 a.m. ET

OL Ayden Bussell- 12 p.m. ET

RB Target DeSean Dishop- 2 p.m. ET announcement

Transfer OL Target Ajani Cornelius- 2 p.m. announcement

announcement

TE Ethan Davis- 4 p.m. ET

OL Larry Johnson III- TBD

'Nate Spillman-TBD

WR Nathan Leacock becomes the eight signature of the day at 7:58 a.m. ET

DL Nathan Robinson becomes the seventh signee of the day at 7:50 a.m. ET

DL Trevor Duncan becomes Tennessee's sixth signature of the day at 7:40 a.m. ET

DB Jack Luttrell becomes the fifth signature of the day at 7:34 a.m. ET



Elite QB Nico Iamaleava becomes the fourth signature of the day at 7:25 a.m. ET



LB Arion Carter becomes the third signature of the day at 7:19 a.m. ET.



DL Daevin Hobbs becomes the second signee of the day at 7:11 a.m. ET.

In-state edge rusher Caleb Herring becomes the first signee of the day at 7:02 a.m. ET