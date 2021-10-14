Nation’s Top Defender Set to Visit Vols for Ole Miss

At one point in his life, Walter Nolen Jr. liver and played football in the state of Mississippi at Olive Branch High School. Now, he resides in East Tennessee at Powell High School, and he will see those two worlds collide this weekend when Tennessee plays host to Ole Miss on Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET., as Nolen will be in attendance for the highly anticipated clash.

The Vols have maintained a strong relationship with the elite defensive tackle through Rodney Garner, but they are likely chasing Texas A&M. Nolen was in College Station for last weekend’s upset over Alabama, which compounded momentum from a summer visit with the Aggies.

However, Nolen has been impressed with Tennessee’s start to the season, and they have a chance to impress him in person for the first time this season.

"Just seeing them work every day and improve every game," Nolen said recently. “I mean, you can't do anything but work every day and improve as a team and as a new coaching staff, work with the new players coming in, and build the program."

Tennessee once faded in Nolen's recruitment, but his relationship with Rodney Garner has the Vols firmly entrenched in the battle for the nation's top defender. Not to mention the production Nolen has seen from Garner's defensive line unit this fall has caught his attention.

"Just seeing how they adapted to the new coaching staff and that they are playing better under the new coaching staff," Nolen said about what has stood out the most with that group.

With the early signing period approaching, Nolen still does not have a firm decision timeline in place.