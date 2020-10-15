SI.com
Volunteer Country
Newest Vols Commit Christian Charles Details Decision to Choose Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Tennessee landed a commitment earlier in the day from dynamic 2021 ATH Christian Charles. The Chestatee (Ga.) High School standout made the announcement via social media, and he is a prospect the Vols have kept quiet over recent months. Charles broke down his decision to choose Tennessee with VR2 on SI, shortly after announcing. 

Charles said, "ultimately, what led to my decision to become a Tennessee volunteer was the great mix of academics and sports. I love what Coach Pruitt and Coach Ansley are doing down there." 

The duo of defensive back gurus view Charles as a prospect that can lineup all across the backend of the defense. He will likely get his first look as a cornerback, and the Vols staff are excited to have him in their class. 

Charles said on telling them, " they were very excited. I’m even more excited to go down there and taking all the knowledge and wisdom that I can to become the best student and the best football player possible." 

Charles has served primarily as a wildcat quarterback at Chestatee, so he is excited to get an opportunity to refine his craft under Pruitt and Ansley. 

Charles said on the opportunity to learn from them, "it’s amazing. They have done great things with the defensive backs that they’ve gotten there. I am ready to just soak up all the knowledge that I can under them."

Charles plans to be an early enrollee, and he has a message for Tennessee fans, " finally, I want the Vols fans to know that I’m an incredibly hard worker, and I am determined to make an impact as soon as possible.

Charles has yet to visit Tennessee, but he plans to do so soon. 

