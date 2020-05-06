Two-Sport Star Brett Norfleet Talks Tennessee Offer and More

Just a few days ago, Tennessee went into Missouri and offered freshman, Brett Norfleet. Norfleet is a 6-foot-7 220-pound TE/DE prospect at Francis Howell High School.

Norfleet plays on both sides of the ball, lining up at tight end and defensive end at Francis High, and the young prospect really enjoys playing both sides. Where he will line up at in college is to be determined. Norfleet said, "It would ultimately come down to where my coaches and teammates need me the most." The young prospect did mention that if he were to make a choice it would be tight end.

When Norfleet was asked about his style of play, it was his frame and strength to big-man the defensive backs for the ball as a tight end and defensively, it was a trio of things such as; speed, physicality, and aggression.

The recruiting process "can be overwhelming," added Norfleet when talking about his early attention. The Francis Howell student-athlete acknowledges his abilities and potential to play at the next level. As far as the early offers, he said, "I'm thankful for the opportunity, and I look forward to what the future brings."

Norfleet credits his "worth ethic" and "unique personality" to what intrigued the attention of the coaches. Digging deeper into that subject, Norfleet mentions his ability to get off the ball and put on pressure defensively and how to be a mismatch offensively by using his size and speed to create separation.

Tennessee's wide receivers coach, Tee Martin, is who extended the Vols offer to the Missouri prospect. During the conversation between the two, it was touched on, "about being on the offensive side of the ball," says Norfleet. The message was clear, Tennessee likes the size of the current freshman and could see him bringing a lot to the program.

The offer made a slight impact on the young target who said, "I was excited for the opportunity." Norfleet would add his own perk to the idea by saying, "And hey, I might even get to meet Peyton Manning one day."

In recruiting, we all know relationships matter to some degree. Norfleet has had a relationship with a Tennessee coach prior to this offer, however it is a coach of a different sport. Coach Tony Vitello has already extended the prospect a baseball scholarship. Norfleet mentioned he is looking forward to building more relationships as well as continuing the one he and Coach Vitello already have going.

The rising sophomore wasn't too familiar with the schemes at Tennessee but added it was nice to hear that Chaney has a good history utilizing tight ends. Norfleet plans to keep track of this season for the Vols and will be paying close attention to the schemes and designs.

Norfleet would enjoy visiting Tennessee once the pandemic is more controlled. Finding out what the program has to offer and taking in a gameday experience is on the list for the Missouri native. "I know they have a great fan base, and their football team is doing some incredible things right now", added Norfleet.



The 6-foot-7 220-pound freshman has plenty of time before making any decisions regarding his collegiate choice. There will be many more schools in on this Missouri talent before it is over with.