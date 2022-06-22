North Carolina Receiver Nathan Leacock Talks Interest in Vols

2023 Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook High School wide receiver Nathan Leacock holds over 20 Division 1 offers. He has no official shortlist of favorites, but three programs, including Michigan, North Carolina, and North Carolina State, have all received an official visit from Leacock. Tennessee is next up this weekend, and he recently discussed his interest in the Vols with Sports Illustrated All-American.

"With Tennessee, Coach Pope and I have built a really good relationship since he got the job," Leacock said of his interest in the Vols. "I feel like it was a really good transition once he took over after the previous coach went to the Saints. I have been there, and I really like the campus. I feel like I have a good relationship with all of the coaches on staff."

Tennessee had hoped to get the versatile 6'3", 200lbs pass-catcher to campus during Memorial Day weekend, when the Vols hosted numerous top targets, but it ultimately did not work out due to a scheduling conflict. Still, Leacock was able to spend time talking with the Tennessee staff, despite them having on-campus visitors.

"It felt really good," Leacock said about how this made him feel like a priority. "I texted coach Pope when I figured out I wasn't able to be there and asked if there was any way I could still FaceTime them and talk to them. So they called me early on and were just telling me they were thinking of me, wishing I was there and wanted to check up on me. I think that is pretty good for me because it shows they really care and actually want me."

The Vols staff are not the only ones that have been in Leacock's ear, as touted quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava has also reached out.

"I think he is a pretty good guy that has my interest at large," Leacock said of his thoughts on Tennessee's quarterback commitment. "He is ready to get this thing rolling at Tennessee. I try not to feed into the hype at any school, but at the end of the day, he is a five-star quarterback and can really throw the ball. That is good for me because you want a quarterback that can throw it like him, but all of these programs offer that in their own way."

Leacock is actively engaged in the recruiting process as his official visits wage on, but he does not have a definite timeline for making his college decision.

"My plan was to wait a couple of games into the season to commit," Leacock said of a decision timeline. "I feel like through the first few games; more schools might come in because I haven't peaked yet. Last year, I was planning behind a senior receiver in Wesley Grimes, who went to Wake Forest. I feel like in my senior season, I can double my receptions and double my yards. I feel like if I do that, I could have even more offers, but at the same time, I have to not worry about offers and start worrying about getting into a program early. I may commit in Late July or August. If I leave a school during my official visit process, and I just know that is where I want to be, then I might silently commit to them but not post it for a little while."

Despite not having a decision timeline, Leacock knows what he is looking for in a school.

"I am hoping to find a good education, first and foremost," Leacock said of what he is looking for in the process. "I want to be developed and play in an offense that shows my skills. I know short passes are good in an offense, but I feel like if I stem off the Tennessee concept where there is the fade, post, and hook route, I feel like I could be strong with that. Same as with like an N.C. State, everything goes off the fade route. I really look at that in terms of finding a school that can really show my strength in attacking the deep ball. Lastly, a school where I have a good relationship with the coaches and where I am not just cool with one coach but the whole staff."

Leacock will wrap up his official visit to North Carolina State today, and he is set to make his way to Knoxville this weekend for his official visit to Tennessee.