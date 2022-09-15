Alpharetta, Ga.-- Tennessee offensive line commitment Sham Umarov and his Denmark team stormed back in the second half on Friday night to take down Harrison High School (Ga.). Following the victory, Umarov discussed the win, his relationship with the Vols and more.

“As a whole team, we came out here with the smallest of mistakes, and we kept shooting ourselves in the foot," Umarov said on the message in the locker room at halftime. "Coach came in the locker room and said the same thing. As a ’23 class, we’ve been here long enough to know what we’re doing, so we recharged our battery and we refilled our tank. Then we came back and kicked ass. That’s what we did."

The win was crucial for the Danes, who improved to 2-1 on the season with the victory.

“It means so much ‘cause it shows how much drive we have. We might start off a little shitty, but, when we come, we come," Umarov said of the impact of this win for the team.

Umarov's play was stellar on Friday night, which has been a key reason that he caught the attention of multiple major Power Five programs, and led him to commit to Tennessee.

“Oh my God, I love it," the 6'7", 320lbs offensive tackle said of the relationship with Tennessee since committing. "They’re like my second family, and when I get up there, they’ll be my first. I’m gonna be with them the whole time. The energy they’ve given me I’ll give even more back.”

That relationship was integral in the Vols ability to land him over Georgia, Michigan State, and others in July.

"The relationship we've built is just amazing," Umarov told Volunteer Country before publicly revealing his commitment. "I love them because being around them makes me really comfortable. I feel like they're very honest and open people. So, anything I have to say, they're going to take it in respectfully and just always want to better me, of course. That's with every coach, but I just feel like it's different with this coaching staff and Coach Elarbee."

Umarov is actively working to help the Vols build this class and the 2024 recruiting class.

“I’m trying to gather up some names, ’24 o-line, ’24 d-line, any position. I’ll take whoever we can to get better," Umarov said of this.

Despite actively recruiting for the Vols and being solid in his commitment, certain schools are working each day to at least keep their foot in the door, especially one SEC West team.

“Auburn, Michigan State are keeping in touch, them two, but especially Auburn, are still on me every day," Umarov said of this.

The talented offensive lineman plans to return to Knoxville for as many game days as he can this fall.