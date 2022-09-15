Skip to main content

OL Commit Sham Umarov Enjoying 'Family' Relationship with Vols Since Commitment

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Alpharetta, Ga.-- Tennessee offensive line commitment Sham Umarov and his Denmark team stormed back in the second half on Friday night to take down Harrison High School (Ga.). Following the victory, Umarov discussed the win, his relationship with the Vols and more. 

“As a whole team, we came out here with the smallest of mistakes, and we kept shooting ourselves in the foot," Umarov said on the message in the locker room at halftime. "Coach came in the locker room and said the same thing. As a ’23 class, we’ve been here long enough to know what we’re doing, so we recharged our battery and we refilled our tank. Then we came back and kicked ass. That’s what we did."

The win was crucial for the Danes, who improved to 2-1 on the season with the victory. 

“It means so much ‘cause it shows how much drive we have. We might start off a little shitty, but, when we come, we come," Umarov said of the impact of this win for the team.

Umarov's play was stellar on Friday night, which has been a key reason that he caught the attention of multiple major Power Five programs, and led him to commit to Tennessee.

“Oh my God, I love it," the 6'7", 320lbs offensive tackle said of the relationship with Tennessee since committing. "They’re like my second family, and when I get up there, they’ll be my first. I’m gonna be with them the whole time. The energy they’ve given me I’ll give even more back.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That relationship was integral in the Vols ability to land him over Georgia, Michigan State, and others in July. 

"The relationship we've built is just amazing," Umarov told Volunteer Country before publicly revealing his commitment. "I love them because being around them makes me really comfortable. I feel like they're very honest and open people. So, anything I have to say, they're going to take it in respectfully and just always want to better me, of course. That's with every coach, but I just feel like it's different with this coaching staff and Coach Elarbee."

Umarov is actively working to help the Vols build this class and the 2024 recruiting class.

“I’m trying to gather up some names, ’24 o-line, ’24 d-line, any position. I’ll take whoever we can to get better," Umarov said of this. 

Despite actively recruiting for the Vols and being solid in his commitment, certain schools are working each day to at least keep their foot in the door, especially one SEC West team. 

“Auburn, Michigan State are keeping in touch, them two, but especially Auburn, are still on me every day," Umarov said of this. 

The talented offensive lineman plans to return to Knoxville for as many game days as he can this fall. 

USATSI_19024092_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Meets With Media for Final Time Before Akron

By Jack Foster
USATSI_18964770_168390308_lowres
Football

VFL QB Teases Hosting Tailgate For Tennessee-Florida

By Jack Foster
E038CD83-44C0-411D-8DBD-47874D2F6894
Football

Look: Tennessee Unveils Uniform Choice for Akron Game

By Jack Foster
USATSI_17451363_168390308_lowres
Football

Breaking: Tennessee-Florida Sold Out

By Jack Foster
Tony Vitello
Baseball

Tennessee Baseball's SEC Conference Schedule Announced

By Matt Ray
0108DA34-D9D5-4D01-BC4B-155FEE329399
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Ahead of Akron

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19023681_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols OC Alex Golesh Discusses Tennessee's Offense Coming Off of Overtime Victory Against Pitt

By Matt Ray
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Coach Tim Banks of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Vols DC Tim Banks Discusses Tennessee's Defense Coming Off of Overtime Victory Against Pitt

By Matt Ray