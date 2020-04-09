Volunteer Country
Tennessee Offer a 'surprise' for Fast-Rising ATH Omari Kelly

Matthew Ray

2022 Athlete Omari Kelly's recruitment has been steadily rising, but it hit a new high on Wednesday when he picked up his first SEC offer from Tennessee. The talented ATH from Hewitt-Trussville (AL) talks about that here. 

Kelly said of the offer extended by fellow Alabama native, Tee Martin, "it felt really good. It was really a surprise that I got it." 

He added, "Coach Martin extended the offer, and he said that when I get the ball, I can do something special with it." 

Kelly visited Tennessee last year, but has yet to return in 2020. He said of the program, " I just like the atmosphere and how cool the coaches are. They also have had a really nice facility, and I love the idea of a nutrition plan that they provide for all of their players." 

Kelly will visit Tennessee again for a deeper look after the COVID-19 quarantine is lifted. He currently holds offers from Kansas, North Alabama, Louisville, and Maryland.

