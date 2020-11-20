Peach State DB Audavion Collins Discusses Receiving 'Amazing Offer' from Tennessee

Audavion Collins is a 2022 defensive back at Newton High School (GA) and SI All-American Candidate.

Collins has already found out that his name is on a few college boards. The overall recruitment process has been great for the junior prospect.

With three offers (Akron, Tennessee, and Michigan State) already on the table, Collins is hearing from quite a few other schools who could soon offer the young defensive back.

When asked who some of the schools are, Collins had this to say, "ECU, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Marshall, Mississippi State, Tulane, Liberty, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Eastern Michigan, and Georgia State."

Coach Skelton of Newton High School, the Defensive Backs coach plays a big part in the development. Collins gives some insight to Coach Skelton, "He is a great guy to be around. He pushes me every day to get better, and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him."

On November 2nd, Tennessee extended an offer to Collins by way of Coach Derrick Ansley. Collins said on picking up the offer, "it is amazing to receive an offer from Tennessee. They are one of the top schools. It is just amazing."

He said Ansley's message was, "to keep working hard on and off the field."

Collins plays with another defensive back at Newton, who is one of the nation's best defensive back prospects in Nyland Green. Green is down to a few final schools as he more than likely will announce his commitment sometime soon. Tennessee is one of the finalists for Green as well.

Green gave Collins some insight after receiving the offer, "he was letting me know that Tennessee has a great coaching staff, and the atmosphere is amazing."

The peach State Prospect did imply that if Green were to choose Tennessee, it would spark some interest for Tennessee and the thought of playing with Green again in college. The idea was labeled by Collins as "great."

Finding talent is always a good thing, but it is even better when the athlete has a true student-athlete mindset. "Work comes first. Always do what you need to do on and OFF the field," Collins said.

