Peach State Offensive Lineman Elijah Zollicoffer Set For Orange & White Game Trip

Covington (Ga.) Newton High School offensive lineman Elijah Zollicoffer is set to visit Tennessee this weekend for the Orange and White game, he confirmed with VR2 on SI. Zollicoffer was a prospect the Tennessee staff made early contact with, and he has remained high on the Vols since.

"I really enjoyed the zoom with the staff," Zollicoffer told VR2 on SI in late February. "I took away that the coaching staff just wants you to become a man and get on track. They really look at me like a top guy and believe in my skills to help the team out."

"Coach Elarbee and I have great conversations when we get on the phone. (We) talk about everything. Me and coach clicked when he was at UCF, but he has kept in touch with me since he's been at Tennessee."

Zollicoffer is part of a Newton program that produces top talent year after year. While not in a major part of the metro-Atlanta area, the Rams players get plenty of exposure because of the work of defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Skelton.

Newton is also home to a 2022 cornerback, Audavion Collins, the Vols have offered, and it is possible he could make the trip this weekend as well.