FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Peach State Offensive Lineman Elijah Zollicoffer Set For Orange & White Game Visit

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Covington (Ga.) Newton High School offensive lineman Elijah Zollicoffer is set to visit Tennessee this weekend for the Orange and White game, he confirmed with VR2 on SI. Zollicoffer was a prospect the Tennessee staff made early contact with, and he has remained high on the Vols since.

"I really enjoyed the zoom with the staff," Zollicoffer told VR2 on SI in late February. "I took away that the coaching staff just wants you to become a man and get on track. They really look at me like a top guy and believe in my skills to help the team out."

"Coach Elarbee and I have great conversations when we get on the phone. (We) talk about everything. Me and coach clicked when he was at UCF, but he has kept in touch with me since he's been at Tennessee."

Zollicoffer is part of a Newton program that produces top talent year after year. While not in a major part of the metro-Atlanta area, the Rams players get plenty of exposure because of the work of defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Skelton.

Newton is also home to a 2022 cornerback, Audavion Collins, the Vols have offered, and it is possible he could make the trip this weekend as well.

zolli
Recruiting

Peach State Offensive Lineman Elijah Zollicoffer Set For Orange & White Game Trip

6202968D-2208-48EA-8924-AE2524732CD0
Recruiting

Coveted In-State Pass Catcher Kaydin Pope Set to Visit Tennessee For Orange & White Game

Jalin Hyatt
Football

Practice Report: Vols Thursday Practice Ahead of Orange and White Game

7A405F70-F461-4145-948A-727239AF61D7
Football

Watch: Vols Return to the Practice Field for the Final Time Before Spring Game

FD64B395-5B55-4383-8CE9-46E27875FF86
Football

Trio Of Milton Prospects Set to Visit Tennessee For Orange and White Game

Bryson Eason
Football

Bryson Eason 'Bought In 100 Percent', Sees 'Different Vibe' Under Josh Heupel's Staff

99C0E0F5-C6E2-48BE-8081-FAE358C614C8
Men's Basketball

John Fulkerson details 2020-21 struggles, excitement level for final season

2021 DT Katron Evans
Recruiting

Just In: Highly Ranked DT Signee KaTron Evans Released From Letter of Intent